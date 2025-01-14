Truck OEMs record lacklustre 2024 sales as demand declines

With the order backlogs caused by COVID-19 and the pandemic now largely met, truck OEMs must adjust to a difficult landscape shaped by the challenges of electrification and reduced demand.
The new state of play was made clear in Daimler Trucks’ full-year results for 2024, released on 14 January. Overall sales were down 12%—from 526,023 to 460,409—with Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Daimler Truck Asia sustaining the heaviest losses, -20% and -22% respectively. Traton, which released its results on the same day, fared slightly better: from 338,200 in 2023 to 334,200 in 2024 (-1%).
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Pro+ Enterprise
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes