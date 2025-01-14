Truck OEMs record lacklustre 2024 sales as demand declines

With the order backlogs caused by COVID-19 and the pandemic now largely met, truck OEMs must adjust to a difficult landscape shaped by the challenges of electrification and reduced demand.

The new state of play was made clear in Daimler Trucks’ full-year results for 2024, released on 14 January. Overall sales were down 12%—from 526,023 to 460,409—with Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Daimler Truck Asia sustaining the heaviest losses, -20% and -22% respectively. Traton, which released its results on the same day, fared slightly better: from 338,200 in 2023 to 334,200 in 2024 (-1%).