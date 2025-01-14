Truck OEMs record lacklustre 2024 sales as demand declines

Several truck manufacturers are struggling to find their feet post-pandemic, indicating the industry may need to change tack. By Will Girling

With the order backlogs caused by COVID-19 and the pandemic now largely met, truck OEMs must adjust to a difficult landscape shaped by the challenges of electrification and reduced demand.

The new state of play was made clear in Daimler Trucks’ full-year results for 2024, released on 14 January. Overall sales were down 12%—from 526,023 to 460,409—with Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Daimler Truck Asia sustaining the heaviest losses, -20% and -22% respectively. Traton, which released its results on the same day, fared slightly better: from 338,200 in 2023 to 334,200 in 2024 (-1%).

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/truck-oems-record-lacklustre-2024-sales-as-demand-declines/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here