Can video telematics overcome drivers’ monitoring concerns?

The commercial trucking industry is facing a slew of challenges around drivers. A 2023 report by the World Road Transport Organisation (WRTO) concluded that shortages are likely to double in the next five years, with as many as three million unfilled positions in the 36 countries studied. This is due in part to a lack of young drivers replacing older ones as they retire. The WRTO also found that the share of drivers under 25 remains low: 12% or less in most countries.

At the same time, managing existing drivers efficiently is a significant challenge. Data from the US’ Federal Motor Carrier Safety Organisation indicates that, among commercial vehicle drivers, there were almost 67,000 violations of speeding five mph above the legal limit in 2023, as well as 60,000 instances of drivers making a false record of duty status.