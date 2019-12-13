Three main obstacles hindering wide-spread adoption of drones by the auto industry

By 2036, unmanned aerial systems, or ‘drones’, will represent a US$30bn industry, according to a recent study by the Aerospace Industries Association, emerging as a significant force for optimising and enhancing business operations in today’s society. Their use is growing rapidly in a number of industries, including the automotive manufacturing sector, where they are being integrated into both the production line and logistics operations, monitoring the movement of parts and even transporting them around a factory….