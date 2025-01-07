The UK’s ZEV mandate challenge intensifies

Depending on what data you pay attention to, the UK switch to electric vehicles (EVs) is either on track or behind the necessary curve to meet the government’s long term zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate targets. Research group New Automotive, for example, disagrees with the UK Society of Motor Manufacturers and Trader’s data: the former thinks the country will readily meet future ZEV mandate targets, while the latter generally demurs from this view, calling for more government support and intervention.