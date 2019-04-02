The time is now: appetite for EVs is growing, says Nissan

Nissan’s early entry into the pure battery electric vehicle (EV) market has, by certain metrics, paid off. The Leaf, now in its second generation, is the best selling EV in Europe, and one of the best known in the world. Of Japan’s big three automakers, it is the only one pursuing the path with quite so much enthusiasm: Honda’s production of the Clarity EV remains low, and Toyota appears to have sworn off the all-electric agenda for the time being, announcing in 2018 that its efforts over the next ten years would focus on hybrid offerings….