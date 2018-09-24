The mobility disruption has only just begun

From autonomous driving and advanced optimisation algorithms to greater regulation and city oversight, mobility services face disruption from several angles. By Megan Lampinen

   September 24, 2018

The concept of Mobility as a Service (Maas) is rapidly spreading across the global automotive industry. From car-share and ride-hailing schemes to pooled rides in shuttles, interest is high and players across the value chain are scrambling for a piece of the action. McKinsey estimates that disruptive business models like these could account for 25% of industry revenue by 2030. While these programmes may be grabbing headlines, they currently account for just 1% of industry-wide revenue. “This is just the beginning. The big disruption will come over the next couple of years,” predicts Timo Moeller, Head of McKinsey Center for Future Mobility.

