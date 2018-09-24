The mobility disruption has only just begun

The concept of Mobility as a Service (Maas) is rapidly spreading across the global automotive industry. From car-share and ride-hailing schemes to pooled rides in shuttles, interest is high and players across the value chain are scrambling for a piece of the action. McKinsey estimates that disruptive business models like these could account for 25% of industry revenue by 2030. While these programmes may be grabbing headlines, they currently account for just 1% of industry-wide revenue. “This is just the beginning. The big disruption will come over the next couple of years,” predicts Timo Moeller, Head of McKinsey Center for Future Mobility.

