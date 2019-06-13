The connected car is here—but is anyone making any money?

The number of individual connected car services that are available or coming to the marketplace is large and continues to grow, yielding multiple opportunities available for connected car monetisation. The main challenges currently facing connected cars have little to do with technology or the applications in development. Rather, the main hurdle standing before anyone seeking to capitalise on the connected car business is: How, exactly, does one construct a viable business model where successful monetisation is possible?…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference