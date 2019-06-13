The connected car is here—but is anyone making any money?

The Internet of Things is dominated by the connected car. But selling the car is just the start—the real revenue lies in data and services, writes Brendan O’Brien

   June 13, 2019

The number of individual connected car services that are available or coming to the marketplace is large and continues to grow, yielding multiple opportunities available for connected car monetisation. The main challenges currently facing connected cars have little to do with technology or the applications in development. Rather, the main hurdle standing before anyone seeking to capitalise on the connected car business is: How, exactly, does one construct a viable business model where successful monetisation is possible?…

