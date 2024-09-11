Thailand’s economic woes halve 2024 EV sales forecast

A national debt crisis is forcing Thailand’s banks to restrict credit on loans just as EV manufacturers begin to set up shop. By Will Girling

The Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT) is reportedly lobbying the government to revise production timelines set out in a national incentive scheme. Thailand has been encouraging automakers to invest in EV manufacturing by offering tax breaks and subsidies. As a condition of this plan (called EV 3.0), OEMs must domestically produce the same quantity of vehicles they import.

In the medium term, this requirement will only become more ambitious: the ratio will increase to 1.5:1 in 2025, 2:1 in 2026, and then 3:1 by 2027. However, according to a Reuters exclusive on 11 September 2024, manufacturers are already struggling to keep up. “We're trying to negotiate, extend the production date out a little," said Suroj Sangsnit, President of the EVAT and Vice President at SAIC Motor. "The conditions say we have to produce within a year, so can we ask for another year?"

