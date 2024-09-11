Thailand’s economic woes halve 2024 EV sales forecast

The Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand (EVAT) is reportedly lobbying the government to revise production timelines set out in a national incentive scheme. Thailand has been encouraging automakers to invest in EV manufacturing by offering tax breaks and subsidies. As a condition of this plan (called EV 3.0), OEMs must domestically produce the same quantity of vehicles they import.
In the medium term, this requirement will only become more ambitious: the ratio will increase to 1.5:1 in 2025, 2:1 in 2026, and then 3:1 by 2027. However, according to a Reuters exclusive on 11 September 2024, manufacturers are already struggling to keep up. “We're trying to negotiate, extend the production date out a little," said Suroj Sangsnit, President of the EVAT and Vice President at SAIC Motor. "The conditions say we have to produce within a year, so can we ask for another year?"
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Scroll
News
Magazine
Articles
Special Reports
Research
OEM Tracker
OEM Model Plans
OEM Production Data
OEM Sales Data
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- no
- OEM Tracker
- no
- OEM Model Plans
- no
- OEM Production Data
- no
- OEM Sales Data
- no
1 user
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
Up to 5 users
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes
- News
- yes
- Magazine
- yes
- Articles
- yes
- Special Reports
- yes
- Research
- yes
- OEM Tracker
- yes
- OEM Model Plans
- yes
- OEM Production Data
- yes
- OEM Sales Data
- yes