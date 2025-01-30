Tesla promises low-cost EVs and paid robotaxi tests for 2025 

Tesla made two big promises for 2025 during its Q4 2024 earnings call. First, Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja reconfirmed the company’s plan to release a “more affordable model in the first half of 2025”. The electric vehicle (EV) brand has previously confirmed its plans for a US$25,000 compact car—codenamed NV9—although it remains to be seen whether this is the vehicle in question.