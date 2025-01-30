Tesla promises low-cost EVs and paid robotaxi tests for 2025 

Tesla aims for a strong 2025 despite challenging market conditions and growing consumer wariness of its Chief Executive. By Stewart Burnett 

Tesla made two big promises for 2025 during its Q4 2024 earnings call. First, Chief Financial Officer Vaibhav Taneja reconfirmed the company’s plan to release a “more affordable model in the first half of 2025”. The electric vehicle (EV) brand has previously confirmed its plans for a US$25,000 compact car—codenamed NV9—although it remains to be seen whether this is the vehicle in question. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/tesla-promises-low-cost-evs-and-paid-robotaxi-tests-for-2025/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here