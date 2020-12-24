Tesla and COVID-19 a major wake up call for automaker online sales

With restrictions set to continue into 2021, and buyer habits altered for good by the pandemic, online sales are set to become more common. By Xavier Boucherat

   December 24, 2020

Much of the retail sector has been thoroughly digitalised, with consumers leaning into online shopping and delivery more than ever, particularly with ongoing COVID restrictions. It is perhaps curious then that online automotive sales remain relatively limited. According to Frost & Sullivan, 825,000 vehicles were sold completely over the internet in 2019—just over 1% of global passenger car sales for the year….

