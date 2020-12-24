Tesla and COVID-19 a major wake up call for automaker online sales

Much of the retail sector has been thoroughly digitalised, with consumers leaning into online shopping and delivery more than ever, particularly with ongoing COVID restrictions. It is perhaps curious then that online automotive sales remain relatively limited. According to Frost & Sullivan, 825,000 vehicles were sold completely over the internet in 2019—just over 1% of global passenger car sales for the year….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference