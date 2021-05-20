Telematics an essential component of MaaS profitability

The expansion-at-all-costs model famously pursued by Uber and other arrivals in the mobility service space is slowly but surely being succeeded by a focus on profitability and sustainability. On the one hand, technologies have matured, with services more reliable and accessible than at any point in history: the challenge now is one of optimisation. On the other hand, the harmful effects of COVID-19 have created an urgent need for robust financials and dependable cash flow. Indeed, for some mobility as a service (MaaS) operators, the pandemic presents something of an opportunity, with users keen for more private, socially distanced options where available. There has never been a better time to lay some solid fundamentals.