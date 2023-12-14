Tariff delay expected to boost EU/UK EV production

On 6 December 2023, the European Commission (EC) recommended a delay on EU/UK electric vehicle (EV) tariffs. First ratified in 2020 and scheduled for 2024, these were intended to spur the European battery supply chain but currently also represent significant looming financial penalties for carmakers. At present, neither the UK nor the EU possess the production capabilities needed to avoid significant tariff costs.
