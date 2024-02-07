Taking ownership of UX is key to the success of SDVs

For much of the auto industry’s history, innovation in vehicles meant investments in new hardware. These days, however, digitisation is leading the way, with many major OEMs taking a proactive stance towards embracing the software-defined vehicle (SDV) concept. Renault, for instance, has partnered with both Google and Qualcomm to develop a centralised platform digital architecture for future vehicles. The automaker plans to deliver its first SDVs in early 2026.