Sustainable sourcing needs traceable, granular data

Sustainable sourcing practices have come under the spotlight in all industries in the wake of growing climate concerns. That means manufacturers now need to have a much clearer picture of where all their materials come from. For the automotive sector in particular, where a single car can contain tens of thousands of parts from all around the world, the challenge lies in tracking not only where each part comes from and the distance it travels, but also what raw materials have been used in each part and where they originated.

Anders Lillevik, Chief Executive and Founder of supply chain software start-up Focal Point, knows first-hand the challenges of today’s procurement teams. With more than 20 years of experience as a Chief Procurement Officer (CPO), he is now bringing automation to outdated procurement-related processes. As he tells Automotive World, digital technology can provide procurement teams with pivotal data to assist in their increasingly challenging decision-making.