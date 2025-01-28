Stellantis: searching for a new strategy

Stellantis announced in October 2024 that Carlos Tavares would leave the company in 2026, and the search was on for a new Chief Executive. However, in December Tavares’ departure with immediate effect was confirmed. Since then, the company’s senior executives have embarked on a round of quasi-diplomatic moves to improve or re-set relations with key stakeholders. Unions, dealers, suppliers, the French and Italian governments and the new US administration have all been seen and a great deal of oil has been poured on many troubled waters. Some aspects of a new strategy have become apparent but to date the company’s change of direction appears piecemeal as the many problems from the Tavares era are addressed.
