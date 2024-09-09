Stellantis recalls 1.2 million vehicles due to ABS fault

Recalls due to faulty vehicle software continue. On 7 September 2024, the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a recall notice for a number of Ram 1500 vehicles from model years 2019 and 2021-2024 due to a fault in the anti-lock brake system (ABS). Should the system fail, it could lead to a crash. Parent company Stellantis has confirmed that more than 1.2 million vehicles will need to be recalled worldwide, including around 159,000 in Canada, 13,000 in Mexico, and 61,000 outside North America.