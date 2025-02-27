Stellantis Q4 sales and revenue fall, outlook slashed

Like Renault, Stellantis does not report profit quarterly, just sales and revenue. For Q4 2024 it reported a 15.5% fall in revenue to €38.9bn. This reflected a 9.3% fall in consolidated shipments to 1.395 million units, led by a 28% drop in North America where an inventory reduction programme made the underlying sales decline, of about 7%, look worse.
