Stellantis Q4 sales and revenue fall, outlook slashed

Following declines in both the fourth quarter and the full year, Stellantis has revised its 2025 outlook. By Jonathan Storey

Like Renault, Stellantis does not report profit quarterly, just sales and revenue. For Q4 2024 it reported a 15.5% fall in revenue to €38.9bn. This reflected a 9.3% fall in consolidated shipments to 1.395 million units, led by a 28% drop in North America where an inventory reduction programme made the underlying sales decline, of about 7%, look worse.

