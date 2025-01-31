Stellantis promises infusion for ‘anaemic’ US dealers

The relationship between Stellantis management and US dealers has been strained for several years, but recent developments suggest it could be on the mend.

The company’s sales have been falling in this pivotal market and ended 2024 down about 15%. In September 2024, the US Stellantis National Dealer Council (NDC) sent an open letter to then Chief Executive Carlos Tavares. The intent, it stated, was “to sound an alarm,” arguing that Tavares’ “reckless short-term decision making” resulted in a neglected US market and deteriorating US brands. “The market share of your brands has been slashed nearly in half, Stellantis stock price is tumbling, plants are closing, layoffs are rampant, and key executives fleeing the company.”