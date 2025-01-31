Stellantis promises infusion for ‘anaemic’ US dealers

Will a bigger marketing budget, more consistent incentives, and new models heal Stellantis’ strained relationship with dealers? By Megan Lampinen

The relationship between Stellantis management and US dealers has been strained for several years, but recent developments suggest it could be on the mend.

The company’s sales have been falling in this pivotal market and ended 2024 down about 15%. In September 2024, the US Stellantis National Dealer Council (NDC) sent an open letter to then Chief Executive Carlos Tavares. The intent, it stated, was “to sound an alarm,” arguing that Tavares’ “reckless short-term decision making” resulted in a neglected US market and deteriorating US brands. “The market share of your brands has been slashed nearly in half, Stellantis stock price is tumbling, plants are closing, layoffs are rampant, and key executives fleeing the company.”

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/stellantis-promises-infusion-for-anaemic-us-dealers/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here