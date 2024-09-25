Stellantis-Leapmotor JV enters Europe with cheap EVs

Leapmotor International, a joint venture between Stellantis and Chinese OEM Leapmotor, made its European debut in Milan on 24 September 2024. Two new battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) will be available to customers: the T03 city car and the C10 SUV, priced at €18,900 (US$21,153) and €36,400 respectively.

Although the cars will be initially imported from China, Stellantis’ majority stake (51%) in the joint venture gives it manufacturing and export rights outside of Greater China. Building up a production base in Europe will help Leapmotor avoid EU tariffs on Chinese BEV imports, an increasingly common strategic move. Production for the T03 will be in Tychy, Poland. No concrete plans have yet emerged for the C10.