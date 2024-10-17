Stellantis doubles down on AI digital assistant

The battle for brand differentiation is increasingly shifting to the in-cabin experience, where connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) are the weapons of choice. Backed by increasingly sophisticated capabilities, the role of the in-car assistant is evolving rapidly. The industry is moving towards a future where occupants could ask the digital assistant almost anything, at any time, and receive an accurate and personalised response instantly. These assistants can learn user preferences over time and make recommendations or even take actions independently. With an advanced level of contextual awareness, the AI helper can determine when others are in the vehicle and adjust its actions accordingly, such as by suppressing message notification.

ChatGPT, a form of Generative AI (GenAI), is at the heart of this capability and finding a role in a growing number of brands. Today it is offered in both luxury vehicles by automakers like Mercedes-Benz and mid-market offerings from Volkswagen Group and Stellantis. The latest to join the trend is Lancia, which is now offering SoundHound Chat AI in Ypsilon models across Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Portugal, Spain, and The Netherlands. Stellantis has emerged as an early leader in GenAI assistants and already offers them across Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Peugeot, Opel, Vauxhall, and DS Automobiles.