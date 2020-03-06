Start-ups jostle for position in the US electric van segment

According to ACT Research, Class 4 and 5 step vans will be among the first commercial vehicle segments in the US to be electrified, suited as they are to the limitations of a battery powertrain with regular routes and the option of overnight charging. Unlike in other segments, such as long-haul, the relatively short range offered by batteries is not a restricting factor. What’s more, continued growth in the online delivery marketplace will put more vans on the road for longer, and solutions will be needed to tackle the resultant increase in emissions….