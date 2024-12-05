South Africa’s vehicle manufacturers: outside looking in?

A decline in 2024 production volumes could trigger turbulence in South Africa as OEMs start to reconsider their future strategies. By Ian Henry

South Africa, long home to German and Japanese vehicle companies’ only major factories in Africa, is soon likely to be overtaken by Morocco as the continent’s pre-eminent vehicle producing nation. While Stellantis and Renault are increasing their Moroccan factories’ capacity to 400,000 units a year, vehicle output in South Africa is falling, and the roles of those plants are changing in their owners’ global strategies. South African production totalled slightly more than 602,000 units in 2023 but is expected to fall to around 526,000 in 2024.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here