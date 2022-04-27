Smart EV charging requires refreshed communications protocols

Cloud platforms can bring the charging experience closer in line with filling up at a gas station, but it will need a revamp of today’s dated standards. By Freddie Holmes

The e-mobility movement’s success depends on more than simply installing chargers at random and hoping they are used. Much work is going into deciding where they are placed, what kind of charging speeds they provide and how many vehicles they might be able to serve during the day.

The conversation around e-roaming is also growing louder, and particularly in Europe where efforts are underway to make charging payments seamless and standardised. As with almost every other area of the automotive industry, software is playing a leading role. More specifically, the industry is turning towards cloud platforms that, if used en masse, should allow for more advanced charging strategies.

UK EV charging
It is not only the electric vehicle that is being refreshed through software. Charging stations are also set for a revamp

An open-loop ecosystem

Different chargers, charging protocols and backend systems—plus the requirement for many different membership accounts—have created a scenario where public charging can be a lucky dip. Either it works first time, or there are many hurdles to jump through to get going. There are also

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here