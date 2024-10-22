Small EVs, big impact: Nissan moves in on quadricycles

Micro electric vehicles could bring zero-emission mobility to many more users. By Megan Lampinen

The emergence of low- and no-emission zones are pushing many urban residents and businesses to consider electric vehicles (EVs), but uptake is far from widespread. While today’s EV offerings tackle the emissions problem they do nothing to address affordability, parking or charging challenges. This is where electric quadricycles with battery swap technology could make a huge difference.

Europe officially introduced the quadricycle category in 1992, and today there are two categories: light (L6e) and heavy (L7e). The segment covers four-wheel motor vehicles other than motorcycles with an unladen mass not exceeding 750kg and a maximum engine power not exceeding 15kW. Electric versions are becoming increasingly popular in the UK, France and Germany, and Stellar Market Research notes that many consumers “are opting for electric quadricycle over compact cars.” The research company estimates that Europe’s motorised quadricycle market was worth US$437m in 2023 and should see a CAGR of 8% through to 2030.

A growing number of players are entering the segment in Europe, including both start-ups and big name automakers like Citroen with the Ami and Renault’s Mobilize division with the Duo. More recently, Nissan decided to get in on the action and began serving as the UK distributor for Silence in October 2024. Founded more than a decade ago by motorbike racer Carlos Sotelo, Silence is owned by Spanish energy conglomerate Acciona and works out of a Barcelona R&D centre and factory. It claims to be the biggest specialist EV manufacturer in Europe. For Nissan, the distribution partnership starts with the two-seater Silence Nano S04 quadricycle (both L6e and L7e variants) and e-motorcycle in the UK. Other markets and models are expected to follow.

Spotlight on Nissan

“This project is doing what Nissan has promised for a long time: bringing e-mobility to more people,” says Nissan’s Gareth Dunsmore, Managing Director of e-Micro Mobility for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe, and Oceania (AMIEO) region. “It brings together a brand that has built out a specialist offering with the scale and quality of the Nissan business. It will bring in a new audience for us—possibly slightly younger, more city based.”

Notably, the L6e version of the S04 can be driven by anyone with a moped license. In the UK, that’s a minimum age of 16, but elsewhere in Europe it’s 14 or 15. The more powerful L7 requires a full license. Both variants feature the usual sort of digital features found in a modern car, including smart connectivity. The My Silence app offers drivers access to a range of digital services, including keyless entry, location tracking, and range and battery charge monitoring.

Sotelo is convinced that models in this segment will play an increasingly pivotal role in meeting future mobility requirements. As he points out: “The needs of drivers in today’s towns and cities are changing—their commute, their attitudes to mobility, and what constitutes a realistic and efficient way for them to get around urban areas. To respond to this, we need to think smarter, smaller, and lighter.”

The game-changer

The L7 variant of the S04 measures just 2.28m x 1.29m x 1.59m and weighs 450kg. Powered by a 14kW motor and two 5.6 kWh batteries, it offers 0-30mph in seven seconds and a range of 92 miles. The L6 variants is slightly lighter and slower but offers the same range. Both cost less than £15,000 (US$19,300). The real selling point, though, is in the removable battery for home charging. The approach is similar to what’s on offer with electric mopeds: depleted batteries can be exchanged for full charged units at a swap station, charged while in the vehicle, or removed and charged within the home or office. As this battery is heavier than those found in most mopeds, it comes with a ‘click-and-go’ trolly-type carrying setup for easy transportation. It can plug in to any standard socket (240V in the UK), from which charging takes roughly six to eight hours. “This is the most flexible car when it comes to charging,” emphasises Dunsmore.

Nissan plans to work out battery swap locations in the UK over the coming months, but the network will include swapping at Nissan retailers and possibly within university campuses. “If you look at city centres, you don’t find that many traditional fuelling stations. We need to figure out exactly how many are needed and where people need them,” he says.

Small is the new big

Nissan’s electric micro-car offering in the UK will start with a consumer version of the S04, but there are plans to add a cargo variant for last-mile delivery. The appeal, insists Dunsmore, is vast and encompasses more than just young people. “Lots of individuals don’t have access to personal mobility anymore,” he tells Automotive World. “Many are older and may live in a smaller town, and don’t need to drive very far.” Importantly, he doesn’t see any cannibalisation with Nissan’s existing small car offerings, stressing: “It is additive to Nissan’s existing business and brings a new family of products for a new audience.”

While Nissan is hesitant to commit to any concrete sales figures, it’s optimistic for the electric quadricycle segment in Europe. “Small is the new big in cities,” says Leon Dorssers, Nissan Regional Senior Vice President, Marketing and Sales, AMIEO. “Volumes are hard to predict but they will grow.”

Pivotally, he regards this segment as an important addition to Nissan’s broader mobility offering: “Car companies need to become mobility companies and provide different solutions. That could be new types of services or products, but you always need volume. With this we reach a totally different customer profile, and volume will come.” Because quadricycles represent such a new and distinct product, Nissan does not plan to manufacture these vehicles in-house, at least not yet. “This is a completely different product,” Dorssers explains.

Given the strategic importance of electric mobility, Silence could be just the start of Nissan’s explorations into alternative offerings. “We are looking at other partners today,” teases Dorssers. “It’s not just the Silence deal; we are considering more things, particularly on energy services and battery-as-a-service. Nissan is wide open to other mobility forms.”