Scania gives new meaning to electric over the road trucking

This year in Stockholm, a number of plug-in hybrid trucks were deployed to make night-time deliveries to McDonalds restaurants. This normally would not be possible: after-hours deliveries are banned in the Swedish capital, thanks to strict laws around noise. “Ask Stockholmers what they think is the biggest environmental problem in the city, and they will nearly always say noise,” said Eva Sunnerstedt, who leads the Clean Vehicles and Fuels Programme for the city’s Environment and Health Administration. It’s a sensitive issue, and one which the truck’s pure electric range of 10 kilometres tackles well, allowing the logistics firm HAVI to dodge the morning rush-hour of deliveries….