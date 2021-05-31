Robotaxi, private car or scooter: what is the future of the daily commute?

The combined forces of the digital revolution and COVID-19 pandemic have turned the traditional notion of commuting on its head. This was once a daily chore for people who worked nine to five, usually involving sitting in traffic or squeezing into a crowded bus. The past few years saw a number of alternative new mobility schemes emerge, such as scooters, shared shuttles, car-pooling clubs and multi-modal apps. But then COVID-19 hit, and with it, lockdowns, remote working and fears of contagion in shared transport.

As the immediate health concerns abate with vaccine rollouts, the question turns to commuting in the new normal. “The whole question of commuting is very decisive for the future of mobility because it is a dominant use case,” says Klaus Schmitz, Partner, Automotive, at Arthur D Little.