Robotaxi, private car or scooter: what is the future of the daily commute?

The answer could be very different, depending on where you live, writes Megan Lampinen

The combined forces of the digital revolution and COVID-19 pandemic have turned the traditional notion of commuting on its head. This was once a daily chore for people who worked nine to five, usually involving sitting in traffic or squeezing into a crowded bus. The past few years saw a number of alternative new mobility schemes emerge, such as scooters, shared shuttles, car-pooling clubs and multi-modal apps. But then COVID-19 hit, and with it, lockdowns, remote working and fears of contagion in shared transport.

As the immediate health concerns abate with vaccine rollouts, the question turns to commuting in the new normal. “The whole question of commuting is very decisive for the future of mobility because it is a dominant use case,” says Klaus Schmitz, Partner, Automotive, at Arthur D Little.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content