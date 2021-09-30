Robotaxi pilots in Germany could shape AV development in Europe

The US and China have attracted the lion’s share of autonomous vehicle (AV) investment and attention. But in Europe, while some progress has been made, the path forward has been less clear. That could be about to change, particularly in the realm of self-driving robotaxis. This new wind comes from Intel’s Mobileye and rental giant Sixt. At IAA 2021, the duo announced plans to deploy a robotaxi service in Munich starting in 2022.