Renault’s SUV strategy: confused or clear, the jury is out

Having once led the MPV market with the Espace and its smaller sibling the Scenic, Renault has repositioned both nameplates as SUVs. They form part of a seven-strong SUV crossover offering in Europe, supplemented by additional models in emerging markets. This is quite a change from Renault's historic conventional offering of hatchbacks and sedans; even the new Megane E-Tech has a much higher stance and elevated driving position than the original Megane. Conventional large sedans, Safrane and Laguna for example, are long gone and are unlikely to be replaced any time soon.