Public-private sector collaboration critical for robo-taxi development, says Lyft

For the ride-hailing giants, the robo-taxi is an opportunity they cannot afford to miss out on. Though the ride-hailing model has changed the way millions of people move around cities, it is also a market that has come under intense regulatory scrutiny over issues such as driver status: are they employees or freelance contractors? For the Ubers and Lyfts of the world there is one potentially attractive, yet technologically complex solution: teach their vehicles to drive themselves….