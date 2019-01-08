Preparation for a connected, autonomous future must start now

Positioned correctly, connected, autonomous vehicles promise an exciting future; but without careful management, a CAV world could introduce cyber breaches, increased congestion and even health problems. By Megan Lampinen

   January 8, 2019

Many industry players expect a steady transition in the years ahead to connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV). These offer a host of economic, social and environmental benefits. Not only do they open up possibilities of unprecedented mobility for those with disabilities, but at the same time they promise to reduce the number of road incidents and optimise the flow of traffic.

