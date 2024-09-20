Politics across the border hit Mexico’s auto industry

In June 2024 it was reported that BYD would build a 150,000 units per year car factory in Mexico. This would have been the biggest investment by a Chinese OEM in North America, bigger than the existing JAC truck plant in the country and the planned investment by Grupo Solarever, a Mexican company with Chinese connections which is due to invest about US$400m in a new factory in Durango. The Solarever project is understood to be proceeding. However, BYD’s plans are now on hold, officially postponed until after the US presidential election.