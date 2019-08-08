Platooning trial (finally) commences in UK

Back in August 2017, the UK government announced an £8.1m (US$9.85m) project to conduct public trials of truck platoons. “This is not a demonstration,” stated HelmUK, a consortium of partners representing the Department of Transport, which includes DAF, Ricardo, DHL and other relevant stakeholders in the testing and research space.
Two years on, and plans are finally falling into place; the first real-world trial is scheduled to kick off this summer. Three DAF trucks will be retrofitted with the necessary hardware and software that allows the vehicles to travel in close proximity, primarily under computer control. The…
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference