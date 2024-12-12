Nissan looks to new leadership for ‘urgent’ 2025 turnaround

A senior management shakeup is geared at spurring the company’s restructuring efforts. By Megan Lampinen

Nissan plans to kick off the new year with a fresh management team as part of a strategic overhaul to address production inefficiencies, weakening sales, and mounting losses.

This includes a new Chief Financial Officer. As of 1 January, Jeremie Papin, currently Chairperson of the Management Committee for Americas, will take over from Stephen Ma, who will assume the role of Chairperson of the Management Committee for China. As with many automakers, Nissan’s fortunes in China are starting to flag as domestic brands gain momentum. In fiscal year 2023, total industry volumes in China grew 6%, but Nissan’s regional sales dropped 24.1%. The automaker hopes that Ma, “with extensive experience and knowledge of China, along with his global leadership background,” will work his magic in this pivotal region.

