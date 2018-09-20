Nikola’s hydrogen electric truck could wipe out diesel advantage

Nikola Motor Company says its new truck has managed to top diesel in every metric, from performance and weight to cost and emissions. By Megan Lampinen

   September 20, 2018

Nikola Motor Company announced its upcoming product event on Twitter with the hashtag #dieselisdead. Chief Executive Trevor Milton’s choice to promote the Nikola World event in this way brings home the potential implications for its zero-emission technology, and makes a lively addition to the diesel debate.

Close
Close