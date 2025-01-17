New Polestar CEO predicts 2025 will be “best year” yet

Four months into his leadership position and Polestar Chief Executive Michael Lohscheller is already promising to break records. Addressing media and analysts in his first business update, Lohscheller outlined several bullish targets for the all-electric brand, including a compound annual retail sales volume growth of 30-35% for 2025 to 2027 and a positive adjusted EBITDA in 2025. A positive free cash flow after investments is now anticipated in 2027, two years later than the previous 2025 target. That said, Lohscheller made a point to emphasise near-term optimism, stating: “I’m convinced that 2025 will be the best year for Polestar.”