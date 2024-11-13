New global EV sales record set in October because of China

Electrification has experienced many setbacks in 2024, yet London-based consultancy Rho Motion reported on 13 November that electric vehicle (EV) sales records are still being set. More than 1.7 million units were sold globally in October, a 3% increase on the previous month, which was also the former high-water mark.

“The global EV market is now picking back up again, hitting record sales for the second month in a row,” said Charles Lester, Data Manager at Rho Motion. However, progress is not uniform around the world. While China scored 38% growth (8.4 million units) during the period January-October compared to last year, North America registered a more modest 9% (1.4 million). Meanwhile, European EV sales actually declined 2% (2.5 million).