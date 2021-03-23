Multi-modal mobility success hinges on cracking the third dimension

Urbanisation, congestion, emissions regulations and an unquenchable desire to move from A to B are placing more demands than ever on city transport systems. Many believe that the industry is heading towards a future of multi-modal mobility, where various forms of connected transport are used in different stages of the journey: an autonomous ride-hailing taxi picks someone up at the door on a rainy morning and takes them to the train station, and after the train ride, as the weather clears, they hop on an electric scooter for that last mile into the office. The idea is to spread the population of travellers across various modes, reducing the pressure on any one mode at a single time and optimising individual journeys in real-time….