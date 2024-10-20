Morocco: threat to French and Spanish vehicle production?

A short boat ride across the Mediterranean Sea from Spain and France, Morocco has emerged in recent years as a significant production location for B-segment vehicles for Europe. Offering labour and other cost advantages over Romania, Renault has developed its Moroccan factory into a key production site for Dacia vehicles, at Romania’s expense. And as manufacturing costs have continued to rise in eastern Europe, Stellantis has opened and subsequently expanded a factory in Morocco too, rather than add to production capacity in Slovakia.
