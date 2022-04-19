More connections, more cyber vulnerability?

In-vehicle cyber security remains a critical area of anxiety for the automotive industry. Concerns continue to grow around increasingly open networks, dependence on older technologies and the standardisation of communication language between areas of both external and in-vehicle networks. As automakers seek to protect the physical security of vehicles and passenger data, many are drawing inspiration from software-oriented brands such as Tesla to build safer in-vehicle networks. “Manufacturers are turning towards more traditional IT-based cyber security architectures to facilitate this, anticipating future automotive development akin to the growth seen in the IT sector,” says Jean-Marie Lapeyre, Capgemini's Chief Technology and Innovation Officer.