Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Q3 2022/23 results

MMC reported a 23% increase in revenue for its fiscal third quarter to ¥647bn (US$4.94bn), helped by a 1.1% rise in wholesale volumes, a richer sales mix and favourable pricing.
MMC Q3 & 9-month 22/23 (% change y-o-y)
Operating profit rose 125% to ¥69.1bn, a margin of 10.7%, up 3.4 points from the year-ago figure. The ¥38.4bn net rise in profit reflected ¥30.6bn in exchange rates; ¥11.7bn from sales mix and price; ¥10.4bn in procurement cost reductions; ¥7.3bn from lower sales expenses; ¥3.5bn from volume; ¥(29.4)bn in raw material, factory expenses and shipping costs; ¥(3.4)bn from higher R&D; and ¥7.7bn in other areas.
MMC operating margin (%)
MMC results
|Mitsubishi Motors
|Unit
|9Mo-22/23
|Q3-22/23
|H1-22/23
|Q2-22/23
|Q1-22/23
|Group
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Revenue
|¥ bn
|1,805.3
|27.5
|647.1
|23.1
|1,158.2
|30.1
|629.5
|37.3
|528.7
|22.4
|Operating profit
|¥ bn
|153.7
|175
|69.1
|125
|84.6
|236
|53.8
|269
|30.8
|191
|Pre-tax profit
|¥ bn
|162.9
|149
|61.8
|85.1
|101.1
|216
|51.8
|187
|49.3
|254
|Net profit
|¥ bn
|137.1
|182
|50.7
|108
|86.4
|254
|47.0
|181
|39.4
|418
|Employees
|000’s
|28.80
|(4.0)
|28.80
|(4.0)
|28.80
|(4.0)
|28.80
|(4.0)
|28.80
|(4.0)
|Unit sales (Retail)
|000’s
|630
|(8.3)
|204
|(16.7)
|426
|(3.6)
|209
|(1.4)
|217
|(5.7)
|Japan
|000’s
|64
|30.6
|20
|33.3
|44
|29.4
|26
|36.8
|18
|20.0
|Nafta
|000’s
|97
|(16.4)
|34
|(15.0)
|63
|(17.1)
|28
|(24.3)
|35
|(10.3)
|Europe
|000’s
|52
|(49.0)
|19
|(45.7)
|33
|(50.7)
|13
|(58.1)
|20
|(44.4)
|Other
|000’s
|417
|(0.7)
|131
|(15.5)
|286
|7.9
|142
|13.6
|144
|2.9
|Per unit
|Revenue
|¥ mil
|2.87
|39.0
|3.17
|47.9
|2.72
|34.9
|3.01
|39.2
|2.44
|29.7
|Operating profit
|¥ mil
|0.24
|200
|0.34
|169.7
|0.20
|249
|0.26
|274
|0.14
|208
|Pre-tax profit
|¥ mil
|0.26
|172
|0.30
|122.3
|0.24
|228
|0.25
|191
|0.23
|275
|Net profit
|¥ mil
|0.22
|207
|0.25
|150.3
|0.20
|268
|0.23
|185
|0.18
|449
|Per employee
|Revenue
|¥ mil
|62.7
|32.8
|22.5
|28.3
|40.2
|35.5
|21.9
|43.0
|18.4
|27.5
|Operating profit
|¥ mil
|5.3
|186
|2.4
|133.9
|2.9
|250
|1.9
|284
|1.1
|203
|Pre-tax profit
|¥ mil
|5.7
|160
|2.1
|92.8
|3.5
|229
|1.8
|199
|1.7
|269
|Net profit
|¥ mil
|4.8
|193
|1.8
|117.1
|3.0
|269
|1.6
|192
|1.4
|439
|Sales
|units
|21.9
|(4.5)
|7.1
|(13.3)
|14.8
|0.4
|7.3
|2.7
|7.5
|(1.7)
|Return on revenue
|Operating profit
|%
|8.5
|4.6
|10.7
|4.8
|7.3
|4.5
|8.6
|5.4
|5.8
|3.4
|Pre-tax profit
|%
|9.0
|4.4
|9.5
|3.2
|8.7
|5.1
|8.2
|4.3
|9.3
|6.1
|Net profit
|%
|7.6
|4.2
|7.8
|3.2
|7.5
|4.7
|7.5
|3.8
|7.4
|5.7
For the year to March 2023, MMC is now anticipating a 22% rise in revenue to ¥2,480bn as wholesales rise by an anticipated 1.4%. Operating profit is forecast to rise by 95% to ¥170bn, a margin of 6.9%.
As noted above, favourable exchange rates play a major part in the improvement. At constant rates, forecast operating profit would drop by about 32%, as increased costs for raw materials and most other inputs are only partly offset by a richer mix, lower selling expense and higher volumes.