Mitsubishi Motors Corporation Q3 2022/23 results

MMC reported a 23% increase in revenue for its fiscal third quarter, boosted by improvements in wholesale volumes, a richer sales mix and favourable pricing. By Jonty Storey

MMC reported a 23% increase in revenue for its fiscal third quarter to ¥647bn (US$4.94bn), helped by a 1.1% rise in wholesale volumes, a richer sales mix and favourable pricing.

MMC Q3 & 9-month 22/23 (% change y-o-y)

Operating profit rose 125% to ¥69.1bn, a margin of 10.7%, up 3.4 points from the year-ago figure. The ¥38.4bn net rise in profit reflected ¥30.6bn in exchange rates; ¥11.7bn from sales mix and price; ¥10.4bn in procurement cost reductions; ¥7.3bn from lower sales expenses; ¥3.5bn from volume; ¥(29.4)bn in raw material, factory expenses and shipping costs; ¥(3.4)bn from higher R&D; and ¥7.7bn in other areas.

MMC operating margin (%)

MMC results

Mitsubishi MotorsUnit9Mo-22/23Q3-22/23H1-22/23Q2-22/23Q1-22/23
Group Data%Data%Data%Data%Data%
Revenue¥ bn1,805.327.5647.123.11,158.230.1629.537.3528.722.4
Operating profit¥ bn153.717569.112584.623653.826930.8191
Pre-tax profit¥ bn162.914961.885.1101.121651.818749.3254
Net profit¥ bn137.118250.710886.425447.018139.4418
Employees000’s28.80(4.0)28.80(4.0)28.80(4.0)28.80(4.0)28.80(4.0)
Unit sales (Retail)000’s630(8.3)204(16.7)426(3.6)209(1.4)217(5.7)
Japan000’s6430.62033.34429.42636.81820.0
Nafta000’s97(16.4)34(15.0)63(17.1)28(24.3)35(10.3)
Europe000’s52(49.0)19(45.7)33(50.7)13(58.1)20(44.4)
Other000’s417(0.7)131(15.5)2867.914213.61442.9
Per unit
Revenue¥ mil2.8739.03.1747.92.7234.93.0139.22.4429.7
Operating profit¥ mil0.242000.34169.70.202490.262740.14208
Pre-tax profit¥ mil0.261720.30122.30.242280.251910.23275
Net profit¥ mil0.222070.25150.30.202680.231850.18449
Per employee
Revenue¥ mil62.732.822.528.340.235.521.943.018.427.5
Operating profit¥ mil5.31862.4133.92.92501.92841.1203
Pre-tax profit¥ mil5.71602.192.83.52291.81991.7269
Net profit¥ mil4.81931.8117.13.02691.61921.4439
Salesunits21.9(4.5)7.1(13.3)14.80.47.32.77.5(1.7)
Return on revenue
Operating profit%8.54.610.74.87.34.58.65.45.83.4
Pre-tax profit%9.04.49.53.28.75.18.24.39.36.1
Net profit%7.64.27.83.27.54.77.53.87.45.7

For the year to March 2023, MMC is now anticipating a 22% rise in revenue to ¥2,480bn as wholesales rise by an anticipated 1.4%. Operating profit is forecast to rise by 95% to ¥170bn, a margin of 6.9%.

As noted above, favourable exchange rates play a major part in the improvement. At constant rates, forecast operating profit would drop by about 32%, as increased costs for raw materials and most other inputs are only partly offset by a richer mix, lower selling expense and higher volumes.

 

