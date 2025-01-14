Mercedes debuts Google’s AI-based virtual assistant

The quest for a smart in-vehicle co-pilot takes a huge step forward with the launch of Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent. Built using Gemini with Vertex AI, Automotive AI Agent combines advanced location data with generative AI (GenAI) to create the next level of personalised, intuitive customer experiences in the cabin. Forget formulaic questions and restricted command words; these new assistants can conduct natural conversations, understand context, draw on multi-modal sources of data, and offer suggestions even without prompts.