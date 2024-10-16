Mercedes-Benz: financing drives brand loyalty

Automakers are pouring investment into electrification and connectivity in a scramble to remain relevant in the rapidly evolving mobility ecosystem. These are indeed important features in attracting consumers, but when it comes to retaining them, there’s another pivotal factor at work: financing. Research by Mercedes-Benz has found that new vehicle financing and leasing products are significant drivers of brand loyalty. In a study conducted on behalf of Mercedes-Benz Mobility by research experts at Kantar—Global Trends in Automotive & Financial Services 2024—62% of consumers flagged finance/leasing as a key factor in choosing a specific vehicle brand again.