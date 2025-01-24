Materials matter: sustainability goes beyond battery power

Growing environmental concerns have turned the spotlight on sustainability. Automotive players are tackling their carbon footprint across a wide range of business areas, from factory to tailpipe. While electric vehicles (EVs) and solar power may have dominated the headlines, recent developments in materials science could also have a significant impact on the industry’s sustainability journey.

“It’s becoming clear that there is not one single solution that will fix the automotive industry’s sustainability issue,” says Per Mårtensson, Chief Revenue Officer at Bcomp. The Swiss company offers natural fibre-based materials for use in a variety of vehicle components, helping to cut overall weight and reduce CO2 emissions. While results will vary depending on specific application, some of the headline statistics include an 85% reduction in cradle-to-gate CO2 footprint, a 50% component weight reduction, and a 70% reduction in the use of plastics.