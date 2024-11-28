Making cheap Chinese cars in Germany: illogical surely?

The Smart Car platform for its new B-segment cars would not appear to be smart or cheap enough for Stellantis. The Citroen eC3, new Fiat Panda and a series of other B-segment models will be made in Europe, Morocco and India for Stellantis’ various brands using the Smart Car platform. However, it would seem that Stellantis wants an even lower cost platform for its European operations. Having acquired the global rights to Chinese brand Leapmotor’s business outside China, Stellantis has been quick to bring the brand to Europe. Some Leapmotor models will be imported but some will be made in Europe.