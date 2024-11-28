Making cheap Chinese cars in Germany: illogical surely?

The next Leapmotor model to be made in Europe is slated for Stellantis plants in either Slovakia or Germany. By Ian Henry

The Smart Car platform for its new B-segment cars would not appear to be smart or cheap enough for Stellantis. The Citroen eC3, new Fiat Panda and a series of other B-segment models will be made in Europe, Morocco and India for Stellantis’ various brands using the Smart Car platform. However, it would seem that Stellantis wants an even lower cost platform for its European operations. Having acquired the global rights to Chinese brand Leapmotor’s business outside China, Stellantis has been quick to bring the brand to Europe. Some Leapmotor models will be imported but some will be made in Europe.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here