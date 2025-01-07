Lucid may face tough 2025 despite volume increase

Lucid beat market expectations when it announced a preview of its Q4 results on 6 January 2025. It produced 3,386 vehicles and delivered 3,099, representing year-on-year growth of 42% and 79%, respectively. The automaker also narrowly exceeded its own 9,000-unit production target for 2024 and delivered more than 10,000 vehicles in total. An earnings call to discuss the full Q4 report is set for 25 February.
