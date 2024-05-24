Low TCO will drive fuel cell truck success in the US 

The EU’s upcoming slate of Euro 7 regulations target a 90% reduction in heavy-duty CO2 emissions by 2040. Canada aims to achieve 35% electrification of its domestic fleets by 2030, increasing to 100% in certain vehicle categories such as school buses by 2040. Until recently, the US was a laggard in implementing regulations of comparable stringency.

However, with the March 2024 finalisation of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles - Phase 3, targeting model years 2027 through 2032, the US’ pace is increasing. These regulations aim to slash CO2 emissions by almost 50% and prevent one billion tons of CO2 emissions overall by 2055.