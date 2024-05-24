Low TCO will drive fuel cell truck success in the US 

Fuel cell trucks may boast superior range to battery electric, but fuel costs must first plummet before US fleets will buy in. By Stewart Burnett 

The EU’s upcoming slate of Euro 7 regulations target a 90% reduction in heavy-duty CO2 emissions by 2040. Canada aims to achieve 35% electrification of its domestic fleets by 2030, increasing to 100% in certain vehicle categories such as school buses by 2040. Until recently, the US was a laggard in implementing regulations of comparable stringency.   

However, with the March 2024 finalisation of the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Emissions Standards for Heavy-Duty Vehicles - Phase 3, targeting model years 2027 through 2032, the US’ pace is increasing. These regulations aim to slash CO2 emissions by almost 50% and prevent one billion tons of CO2 emissions overall by 2055. 

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here