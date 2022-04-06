Location intelligence can boost speed limit warnings

Mandatory fitment of intelligent speed assistance (ISA) is coming to new cars in Europe in 2024. Its implementation will mean that drivers have an enhanced awareness of whether they are driving dangerously by exceeding set speed limits. For automakers, the regulation will result in new hardware and update costs, but suppliers see it as an exciting opportunity to bring scalable software solutions into play.

Of particular interest are cloud-based ISA maps that can support real-time updates with minimal storage requirements. In effect, the vehicle would only consume data that is needed based on where it is being driven. By feeding the vehicle with fresh information at the right time, this would also improve the user experience. Further down the line, it is believed that these kinds of up-to-date maps will underpin more advanced levels of autonomy.