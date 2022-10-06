LiDAR sensors can help build AV market growth and trust

By 2030, the total number of autonomous vehicles (AV) globally is expected to reach 62.4 million, up from 20.3 million in 2021. As such, it is not surprising that LiDAR—the sensor capable of rendering digital 3D representations of its immediate surrounding—is forecast to enjoy similar growth. Indeed, Grand View Research estimates the market value will rise 160% across the same period from US$1.8bn to US$4.7bn
LiDAR technology is proving itself to be essential in the quest to realise truly self-driving vehicle services. From autonomous buses in the UK to robotaxis in China and last-mile transport in the Arctic Circle, it underpins the real-world modelling upon which many manufacturers are basing their hopes for unlocking AVs’ potential.
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Single-User License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Team License
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Company-Wide License
Contact us for pricingUnlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events