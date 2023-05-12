Lexus: efficiency represents the next chapter of electrified

Lexus’ design priorities for its RZ 450e could indicate that automaker differentiation in the electric era is shifting. By Will Girling

The global push to lower CO2 has shaped the initial conversation regarding electric vehicles (EVs). As zero tailpipe emission machines, they fulfil consumers’ desire to be more environmentally friendly in their choice of mobility. A 2022 survey by eBay Motors Group found that this motivated 75% of EV purchases, with only 10% expressing no interest in this aspect.

That same year, EY’s Mobility Consumer Index recorded that 52% of those surveyed (13,000 across 18 countries) intended to purchase some form of EV. This was the first year a majority consensus in favour of EV ownership had been reached. Again, the consultancy found that early adopters were driven by environmental concerns.

However, as EVs move beyond early adoption and fully into the mainstream, what will customers prioritise when environmental benefits become table stakes? According to Tatsuya Ishigaki, Assistant Chief Engineer at Lexus, the next chapter of e-mobility will focus on performance.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here