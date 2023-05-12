Lexus: efficiency represents the next chapter of electrified

The global push to lower CO2 has shaped the initial conversation regarding electric vehicles (EVs). As zero tailpipe emission machines, they fulfil consumers’ desire to be more environmentally friendly in their choice of mobility. A 2022 survey by eBay Motors Group found that this motivated 75% of EV purchases, with only 10% expressing no interest in this aspect.

That same year, EY’s Mobility Consumer Index recorded that 52% of those surveyed (13,000 across 18 countries) intended to purchase some form of EV. This was the first year a majority consensus in favour of EV ownership had been reached. Again, the consultancy found that early adopters were driven by environmental concerns.

However, as EVs move beyond early adoption and fully into the mainstream, what will customers prioritise when environmental benefits become table stakes? According to Tatsuya Ishigaki, Assistant Chief Engineer at Lexus, the next chapter of e-mobility will focus on performance.