US lawmakers pressure Mexico on Chinese connected vehicles

The US’ concern over Chinese-made connected car software is putting pressure on its neighbours. On 1 October 2024, a group of 20 US lawmakers urged Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to address the national security concerns they believe connected vehicles produced by Chinese automakers operating in Mexico pose. Writing in an open letter, the lawmakers have asked Sheinbaum to conduct a national review of the situation immediately and send a delegation to the US no later than early 2025 to discuss the matter further. The open letter came the same day Sheinbaum was sworn into office.