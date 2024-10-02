US lawmakers pressure Mexico on Chinese connected vehicles

Pressure campaigns have been effective on prior Mexican administrations, but it remains to be seen how President Sheinbaum will respond. By Stewart Burnett

The US’ concern over Chinese-made connected car software is putting pressure on its neighbours. On 1 October 2024, a group of 20 US lawmakers urged Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to address the national security concerns they believe connected vehicles produced by Chinese automakers operating in Mexico pose. Writing in an open letter, the lawmakers have asked Sheinbaum to conduct a national review of the situation immediately and send a delegation to the US no later than early 2025 to discuss the matter further. The open letter came the same day Sheinbaum was sworn into office.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here